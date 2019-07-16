ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have re-signed three restricted free agents: forwards Ryan Donato and Nico Sturm and defenseman Carson Soucy.

Donato, a natural center who mostly played left wing after arriving from Boston, received a two-year, $3.8 million contract. He had four goals and 12 assists with 64 shots in 16 games for the Wild last season after the trade with the Bruins. The 23-year-old has 15 goals and 19 assists in 68 NHL games.

Sturm and Soucy got one-year, two-way deals. Sturm made his Wild debut in April after signing as a college free agent from Clarkson. Soucy spent last season in the AHL.

The signings were announced Tuesday by the Wild, who have four remaining restricted free agents including center Joel Eriksson Ek and left wing Kevin Fiala.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.