The 24-year-old Jost has six goals, eight assists and a plus-1 rating in 59 games this season. He was a first-round draft pick by the Avalanche in 2016 out of North Dakota.
Sturm can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Jost is under contract for next season with a salary cap hit of $2 million.
The Avalanche, who are firmly in control of first place in the Central Division, acquired veteran defenseman Josh Manson on Monday in a trade with Anaheim.
___
More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports