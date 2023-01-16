Wild sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-year contract extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension.
The 21-year-old from Milford, Massachusetts, has 68 points in 89 regular-season games, including 29 points in 42 games this year. He scored one goal in Minnesota’s playoff series last spring.
Boldy is the latest young player to cash in early off his entry-level contract after the likes of Buffalo’s Tage Thompson, New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and Dallas’ Jason Robertson.
