Zuccarello was credited with the strangest goal of the game when an ill-fated poke check by Hellebuyck caused the puck to glance off Morrissey and tie the game at 3 late in the second period. The Wild nearly took the lead in the closing seconds when Jonas Brodin’s whack was smothered by Hellebuyck’s stomach. Ryan Hartman pushed it in, but the officials ruled the play dead and disallowed the goal.