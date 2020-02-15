The Sharks are 17-18-1 in conference games. San Jose averages 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 110 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 7, San Jose won 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise leads the Wild with 21 goals, adding 15 assists and recording 36 points. Kevin Fiala has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Alexander True leads the Sharks with a plus-one in four games played this season. Timo Meier has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

