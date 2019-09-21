Ty Lewis, Jayson Megna and Conor Timmins scored for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots.

The game was Wild captain Mikko Koivu’s first since last February, when he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. Koivu had two penalty minutes and blocked a shot in 16:41.

BLUE JACKETS BEAT PENGUINS 3-1

In Columbus, Ohio, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 24 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1.

Cam Atkinson, Eric Robinson and Josh Anderson scored for the Blue Jackets. Robinson’s goal 2:12 into the third gave Columbus the lead. Anderson added an empty-netter with 36 seconds left.

Juuso Riikola scored for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith finished with 19 saves.

