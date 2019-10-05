Minnesota Wild (0-1-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (1-0-0, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference opponents Colorado and Minnesota face off.

Colorado went 22-20-8 in Western Conference action and 21-14-6 at home a season ago. The Avalanche averaged 32.6 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.2 goals per game.

Minnesota went 23-22-5 in Western Conference action and 21-18-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Wild scored 49 power play goals on 241 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Greg Pateryn: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

