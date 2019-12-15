The Wild are 2-6-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.6 shots per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has recorded 37 total points while scoring 15 goals and collecting 22 assists for the Blackhawks. Brandon Saad has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Staal leads the Wild with 25 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 14 assists. Zach Parise has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Wild: Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

