The Wild are 13-15-2 in road games. Minnesota has scored 41 power-play goals, converting on 21% of chances.
Minnesota defeated Columbus 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 25. Mikko Koivu scored two goals for the Wild in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-12 in 58 games played this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.
Jonas Brodin leads the Wild with a plus-17 in 63 games played this season. Kevin Fiala has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
Blue Jackets: 1-4-5, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (ankle), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (undisclosed), Riley Nash: day to day (undisclosed).
Wild: Luke Kunin: out (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
