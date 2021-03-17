Soucy was given a five-minute major for charging Garland in the first period of Tuesday night’s 3-0 win by Minnesota. Soucy left his feet and made contact with Garland’s head.
The Coyotes’ Lawson Crouse initiated a fight as soon as Soucy left the penalty box. Crouse was given a penalty and game misconduct for instigating.
Soucy will miss Thursday’s opener of a two-game series at Colorado.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.