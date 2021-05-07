Wilson drew the ire of much of the NHL for his role in a scrum Monday night that the Rangers said caused Panarin to miss the final three games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. He was fined $5,000 for roughing Pavel Buchnevich and did not receive any supplemental discipline from the league’s department of player safety for throwing Panarin to the ice moments later — a decision the Rangers protested and were fined $250,000 for saying disciplinary czar George Parros wasn’t fit to remain in his job.