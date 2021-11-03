“We’re in the NHL and nobody will feel sorry for us,” first-year Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “The most important thing for us is to keep getting better. The teaching part and getting everybody on the same page in our structure, in our system and in our detail is what’s important. That’s what will get us closer to the result we want. We cannot be 100% focusing on the result because if you forget the process that brings you the result, the result will never happen.”