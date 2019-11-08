The Canucks are 4-3-2 in conference play. Vancouver ranks fifth in the league averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Elias Pettersson with 0.9.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with seven goals and has totaled 14 points. Kyle Connor has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with seven goals and has recorded 16 points. Bo Horvat has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: Gabriel Bourque: out (lower body).

Canucks Injuries: Tyler Motte: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

