Edmonton finished 35-38-9 overall and 21-24-5 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Oilers averaged 2.8 goals and 4.7 assists per game last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Jets Injuries: None listed.
Oilers Injuries: Josh Archibald: out (illness), Joel Persson: day to day (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD