The Canadiens are 9-5-4 against opponents in the North Division. Montreal is 15th in the Nhl with 34.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.
The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele leads the Jets with 10 goals, adding 16 assists and collecting 26 points. Neal Pionk has 10 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Jeff Petry leads the Canadiens with 10 total assists and has 16 points. Phillip Danault has five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.
Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: None listed.
Canadiens: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.