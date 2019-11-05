The Devils are 1-3-0 in road games. New Jersey averages 11.2 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Kyle Palmieri leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

Winnipeg defeated New Jersey 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has recorded 15 total points while scoring five goals and collecting 10 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has recorded six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

AD

AD

Andy Greene leads the Devils with a plus-4 in eight games played this season. Palmieri has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .873 save percentage.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: Patrik Laine: day to day (lower body).

Devils Injuries: Jesper Bratt: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD