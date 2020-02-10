The Rangers have gone 11-11-2 away from home. New York ranks eighth in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.6 assists.

New York defeated Winnipeg 6-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has recorded 59 total points while scoring 23 goals and adding 36 assists for the Jets. Patrik Laine has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-24 in 53 games played this season. Chris Kreider has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Rangers: Micheal Haley: out (core muscle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.