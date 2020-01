The Lightning are 13-8-2 on the road. Tampa Bay is second in the league recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Winnipeg won 4-3. Connor recorded a team-high 2 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 30 assists and has collected 52 points this season. Connor has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 20 goals and has recorded 52 points. Steven Stamkos has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.