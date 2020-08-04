The Jets are 24-12-4 in Western Conference games. Winnipeg is first in the the Western Conference with 5.4 assists per game, led by Mark Scheifele averaging 0.6.

The Flames are 13-10-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary has scored 41 power-play goals, converting on 21.2% of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 38 goals, adding 35 assists and collecting 73 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 61 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 38 assists. Mikael Backlund has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Mason Appleton: day to day (undisclosed), Patrik Laine: day to day (wrist), Anthony Bitetto: out (covid), Mark Scheifele: day to day (leg).

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.