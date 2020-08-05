The Jets are 24-12-4 against conference opponents. Winnipeg averages just 3.1 penalties per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Sami Niku leads the team averaging 0.4.
The Flames are 20-18-5 against conference opponents. Calgary has converted on 21.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 41 power-play goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 44 assists and has 73 points this season. Kyle Connor has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 29 goals and has 54 points. Mikael Backlund has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.
Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: Mathieu Perreault: day to day (undisclosed), Mason Appleton: day to day (undisclosed), Patrik Laine: out (wrist), Anthony Bitetto: out (covid), Mark Scheifele: out (leg).
Flames: None listed.
