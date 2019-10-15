Arizona went 27-19-4 in Western Conference play and 19-18-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Coyotes scored 209 total goals last season while collecting 328 assists.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Jets Injuries: None listed.
Coyotes Injuries: Niklas Hjalmarsson: out indefinitely (lower body), Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body).
