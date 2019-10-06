Winnipeg went 47-30-5 overall and 22-18-1 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Jets recorded 458 assists on 270 total goals last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Islanders Injuries: Casey Cizikas: day to day (lower body).
Jets Injuries: Bryan Little: out (concussion).
