Hammond’s deal will pay $700,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL. The 32-year-old has four shutouts, a 27-15-6 record and a 2.31 goals against average in 56 career NHL games over parts of five seasons, primarily with Ottawa. His most recent appearance in the league was in the playoffs for Colorado in 2018.
Hammond spent the last two years in the AHL, with the Minnesota affiliate Iowa Wild and the Buffalo affiliate Rochester Americans. He was 16-12-3 with a 2.53 goals against average last season.
