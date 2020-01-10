Many of the top women hockey players in the world are hoping a professional league emerges that can provides a living wage, health insurance, infrastructure and support for training.
The Canadian Women’s Hockey League shut down last spring after 12 years of operation. That left a five-team National Women’s Hockey League, which pays most players less than $10,000 a season.
Women hockey players will get at one more another opportunity later this month to potentially generate interest in their sport. The ECHL All-Star game and its 3-on-3 tournament will include four players from the United States women’s hockey team, putting one of them on each of four teams participating.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.