Carrick opened the scoring on a breakaway, beating Primeau at 8:14 of the first for his ninth of the season.
The Ducks took advantage of Dauphin’s double-minor for high-sticking Ryan Getzlaf by scoring twice. Getzlaf did not return to the game.
Fowler and Terry put Anaheim up 3-0 with power-play goals at 15:12 and 17:06, respectively.
Evans cut Montreal’s deficit to 3-1 at 1:15 of the second before Zegras countered impressively. He scored a lacrosse goal from behind the Montreal net, beating Montembeault to make it 4-1 at 1:25.
Montreal scored on the power play when Mike Hoffman left the puck for Lehkonen in the slot and he recorded his sixth of the season at 9:54.
Zegras scored his second of the game from the high slot at 14:04 to give Anaheim a 5-2 lead.
Evans added his second of the night at 1:24 of the third to cut Anaheim’s lead to 5-3. Dauphin was awarded a penalty shot when Hampus Lindholm hooked him on a breakaway.
He converted at 14:02 to make it a 5-4 contest.
