Shesterkin improved to 10-2 in 12 NHL games, bouncing back from a disappointing home loss to last-place New Jersey on Saturday in his first game back from an upper-body injury sustained in a car accident.

Roope Hintz had a power-play goal and Andrew Cogliano also scored in the third period — the first goals in three games for a Dallas team that dropped to 0-4-2 in its past six. Miro Heiskanen assisted on both.

AD

AD

Ben Bishop stopped 23 shots for the Stars.

Fox and Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who remained three points out of a playoff spot in the crowded Eastern Conference wild-card race.

Fox scored on the Rangers’ first shot 19 seconds into the game. The defenseman took a pass from Artemi Panarin in the slot and sent the puck into the left side of the net.

Zibanejad increased the lead to 2-0 at 10:12 of the first period. Brendan Lemieux skated left of the net and passed from behind the goal line to Zibanejad for a snap shot that went over Bishop’s left shoulder.

It was Zibanejad’s 40th goal in only 56 games this season — he missed some time with an injury. He has scored in five straight games, including a five-goal outburst last week against Washington.

AD

Shesterkin stopped a breakaway by Mattias Janmark and a shot from Blake Comeau on an odd-man rush in the first.

AD

New York extended its lead in the second period.

Jesper Fast sent a backhand pass to Brett Howden in the left circle and he passed to Kakko in the slot for a snap shot at 7:03. On Kakko’s second goal, he took a loose puck at the left of the net, skated around a fallen Bishop and backhanded the puck across the goal line.

Dallas had a 20-19 advantage in shots on goal through two periods, but New York led 4-0.

The Stars finally scored after a drought of 175:49 when Hintz put a snap shot into the upper right corner from low in the slot at 1:23. Cogliano put in the rebound of a shot by Heiskanen at 11:52.

AD

NOTES: Zibanejad has 12 points in his last five games to tie his career high with 74. Zibanejad had a six-game goal streak between Feb. 19 and 27. … The entire Dallas team has only nine goals in the last five games. … Cogliano scored for the first time in 35 games. … The 19-year-old Kakko, the second overall pick in last year’s draft, scored his first goals in 15 games. He has 10 this season.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Go back-to-back on Wednesday at Colorado in the second stop on a three-game trip.

Stars: Play the third in a four-game homestand Thursday against Florida.