Both of Zuccarello’s goals came on Minnesota’s resurgent power play, which converted all three of its opportunities in the game. The Wild have 12 power-play goals in their past seven games.

Zach Parise and Jared Spurgeon also scored and Cam Talbot made 28 saves for Minnesota, which beat Arizona for the fifth time in six games this season and solidified its hold on third place in the West Division.

Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel scored for the Coyotes, who wrapped up a nine-game road grip with their fifth straight loss. Antti Raanta, who had been out since March 22 because of an injury, stopped 17 of 22 shots.

AVALANCHE 4, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS — Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist and Colorado won its fourth straight.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brandon Saad also scored, and Liam O’Brien had two assists as the Avalanche improved to 17-1-2 since March 10, setting a mark for the best 20-game stretch in franchise history.

Devan Dubnyk made 31 saves in his Avalanche debut after being acquired from San Jose on Saturday.

Mike Hoffman had two goals and an assist, Vince Dunn scored, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

St. Louis remained one point ahead of Arizona with two games in hand in the race for the final playoff spot in the West Division.

JETS 3, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario — Mathieu Perreault and Trevor Lewis scored third-period goals to rally Winnipeg past Ottawa.

Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg, which earned its fourth win in five games and avenged a 4-2 loss to Ottawa on Monday night. Laurent Brossoit finished with 27 saves.

The Jets moved to within five points of North Division-leading Toronto.

Josh Norris and Nick Paul scored for Ottawa, which fell to 9-10-4 at home this season. Matt Murray finished with 32 saves.

FLAMES 4, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL — Mark Giordano had a goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots and Calgary beat Montreal.

Noah Hanafin, Josh Leivo and Sean Monahan also scored, and Chris Tanev had two assists. The Flames have won three straight to pull four points behind the Canadiens for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, though Montreal has three games in hand.

Brett Kulak scored for the Canadiens, who have lost four of their last five. Jake Allen had 30 saves.

The teams wrap up a two-game series at Montreal on Friday night, and meet four times over the next 12 days. Calgary has won four of five meetings so far this season.