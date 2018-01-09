His name is Tua Tagovailoa, and until the Alabama offense took the field for the second half of Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game, he was known mostly in his native Hawaii and his adopted Tuscaloosa. As popular people on campus go, it’s tough to beat the backup quarterback, all pristine potential without the visible warts. Cue the talk-radio callers now: Imagine what our offense could do if only the coach would put him in the game.

Introducing Nick Saban, the head coach of Alabama. He has the following recreational interests: winning football games. Full stop. This is what Georgia — coached by a Saban disciple, yearning to become what Alabama is — forced Saban to do: Make the most stomach-turning, script-flipping move a head coach can make, changing quarterbacks midstream.

Saban did it in full stride. He did it to win the second half against Georgia. He did it to win a national championship.

The Crimson Tide won its fifth national championship under Saban in unlikely fashion, beating Georgia — poor, poor Georgia — 26-23 on Tagovailoa’s masterful missile, a 41-yard strike to wide receiver DeVonta Smith on the Tide’s second play of overtime, the final play of the game.

Sort it out, because it has ramifications for these two programs, their spent fan bases, for Saban’s legacy, for what remains a conquest for Kirby Smart and his on-the-rise Georgia program. But distill it to this, too: Jalen Hurts was the starting quarterback all year for Alabama. And Jalen Hurts watched all but one play of the second half and overtime, because in the moment, Tua Tagovailoa — whose last start came for St. Louis High in Honolulu — was the better choice.

What a throw. What. A. Throw.

But someone had to give him the opportunity to make it.

Not everyone has the — uh, how to put this delicately — conviction (we’ll go with that) to pull this off. But Saban made this move, and it is a testament to his ability to assess the situation in the moment and do whatever he deems necessary to put his players in the best position to win. Hurts, at the half, had completed just 3 of 8 passes, had thrown for 21 yards. This game was going to take more than that.

But don’t mistake this as simply Saban having some — um, find another phrase — gumption. Georgia forced Saban to do this. Georgia, which isn’t recently a regular in games for these stakes (previous national championship: 1980), so controlled the game that it controlled who appeared for Alabama. And once Tagovailoa entered, the way the Tide attacked offensively fundamentally changed.

Here was a player who had never appeared in a game Alabama didn’t lead by at least 10 points appearing in the Tide’s most important game when it trailed by 13. Here was another player, Hurts, who had started Alabama’s last three College Football Playoff games, winning twice and being beaten only by the heroics of Clemson’s Deshaun Watson — a legend — in last year’s title game.

And here was a coach, arguably the best the college level has ever seen, assessing the situation coldly. Hurts’s best quality is how he protects the ball at all costs, what with 248 pass attempts this season heading into Monday night, and all of one interception.

But protecting the ball when Alabama leads is one thing. Alabama, at the half, didn’t lead. And given what Georgia was doing to the Tide’s defense — ringing up more yards at half (223) than Clemson managed in the entirety of last week’s Sugar Bowl against Alabama (188) — this wasn’t going to be decided solely lineman-on-lineman, mass-on-mass. Someone would have to make a play. Saban decided that would be someone other than Hurts.

Anyway, for all of Alabama’s reputation for putting opponents in some sort of defensive death grip, a quick study of the Tide’s run through its past nine games in the College Football Playoff or in the old Bowl Championship Series national title game shows Alabama had more frequently outscored teams than straight suffocated them. Dating back to a 37-21 victory over Clemson following the 2009 season — Saban’s first national title in Tuscaloosa — Alabama had averaged 33 points per game in those contests.

People remember the mind-numbing 21-0 victory over LSU following the 2011 season, a game that featured five field goals and a lone late touchdown. But those 21 points are the fewest Saban’s Tide teams had ever scored in a BCS or CFP game. They ran up 42 against Notre Dame. They scored 35 in a semifinal loss to Ohio State (yes, one was a defensive touchdown) following the 2014 season. Their epic showdowns for the national title with Clemson featured 45 points in a victory and 31 in a loss.

And here came Georgia. The Bulldogs could, for certain, forget about their performance a week earlier in Pasadena, Calif., in which they scored 45 points in regulation against Oklahoma — and could legitimately feel like it left points on the field. This would be different. This would be earned. Alabama does not give gifts.

And yet, what of that? Bama’s first drive was its best of the first half, and it led to a 35-yard field goal. Alabama was first on the board. Alabama was on its way to . . .

Wait, what?

In order, the list of first-half mind-melds that Saban had to endure from his team. A false start on that field goal that erased it and led to a miss. A jump offsides from veteran defensive back Tony Brown on a third-and-three play, handing Georgia a first down on its first scoring drive. A failure to close off the edge on third and 20, allowing Georgia back Sony Michel to step ever so gingerly along the sideline for a stunning 26-yard gain on the same drive. A sloppy illegal substitution penalty, and then a meathead roughing the passer flag thrown on defensive back Deionte Thompson, who hit Fromm well after he threw an incompletion, changing third and goal from the 2 into first and goal from the 1.

Yuck. Saban, who seems the type to get upset if the salad fork’s on the wrong side of the dinner fork, scowled. Someone had replaced the china with Tupperware.

So with one move — benching Hurts, replacing him with Tagovailoa — Saban sought not to erase all that, but change what happened next. From the moment the 6-foot-1, 219-pound freshman stepped onto the field, Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll opened pages of the playbook that hadn’t been seen for weeks. Yes, Tagovailoa overthrew Carson Ridley on a deep route early in the third. But the point was this: Alabama could now run things that resembled vertical, downfield throws — and Tagovailoa had the arm to not only try, but succeed.

Tagovailoa’s first touchdown was of six yards to Henry Ruggs, but by that point he had already stunned with a spin-from-certain-death run on third down, keeping the drive alive, and the Tide was within 13-7. Fromm responded with his own wizardry, this an 80-yard heave to Mecole Hardman, and the Dawg fans — who dominated the crowd here — breathed something that resembled normal breaths. The advantage was again 13.

But all this time, there was not only a calmness about Tagovailoa, but there was something more important: He gave Alabama’s offense hope. Yes, he couldn’t push the Tide over the goal line on its next two possessions — both resulting in field goals. But he could move it. He could throw it.

And then, fourth and four from the 6, and Calvin Ridley somehow coming open in the middle of the end zone, and Tagovailoa keeping the play alive.

And then, overtime: after Georgia converted a 51-yard field goal to put the pressure on Tagovailoa, he seemed to succumb to it. Would Hurts have absorbed the sack, a devastating 16-yard loss, that Tagovailoa took on the Tide’s first play? We’ll never know.

What we do know: Tagovailoa took the snap on the next play, and he never needed to take another one. Smith was open down the left sideline. The throw was his 24th of the night, and it was perfect. It won’t be forgotten in Hawaii. And it most certainly won’t be forgotten in Tuscaloosa, where the coach who had the — uh, yeah, courage, courage — to make the move enhanced his legacy by doing so.