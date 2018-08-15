Mets 16, Orioles 5

One of the Orioles’ ugliest innings of the season wasn’t entirely a result of the New York Mets assembling a hit parade. A significant part of it was self-inflicted.

The Mets scored nine runs — and sent 12 batters to the plate — in the sixth inning of the Orioles’ 16-5 interleague loss at Camden Yards on Wednesday night.The inning that also included four walks and a hit batter by Orioles pitchers.

Yes, the Mets posted four extra-base hits in the frame, capped by Kevin Plawecki’s grand slam off newly acquired right-hander Evan Phillips.

The Mets, who entered the night ranked 14th of the 15 NL clubs in runs scored, are no offensive juggernaut, but they capitalized on the Orioles’ command issues in their big sixth inning.

Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy was the first of four pitchers in the inning, chased from the game after hitting Plawecki with one out, then allowing a double by José Reyes.

Left-hander Tanner Scott entered and allowed both runs to score on Brandon Nimmo’s triple . Scott allowed Nimmo to score on a wild pitch and walked two of the next three batters .

Phillips couldn’t find the zone after that, allowing a two-run double to Todd Frazier on a ball to the left-center field warning track. He then surrendered back-to-back walks to load the bases, repeatedly missing high in the zone, before throwing a 2-1 fastball over the heart of the plate that Plawecki hit into the left-field seats for a grand slam.