The preseason No. 2 Badgers were unbeaten until they fell flat in a three-set loss to Texas in the national semifinals. Dana Rettke is among six players to make the AVCA All-America first team four times and is bidding to become the first middle blocker since 2007 to be named national player of the year. Four other starters, including All-America setter Sydney Hilley, and the libero also return.