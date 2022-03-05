The Cougars are 15-2 in AAC play. Houston averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 20-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Memphis won the last meeting 69-59 on Feb. 12. Landers Nolley II scored 20 points points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Lomax is averaging 5.8 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Jalen Duren is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 63.2% over the last 10 games for Memphis.
Kyler Edwards is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. White is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.
Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.