The Wolverines are 10-9 in Big Ten play. Michigan is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Ten play. Ohio State won the last meeting 68-57 on Feb. 12. E.J. Liddell scored 28 points points to help lead the Buckeyes to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jamari Wheeler is averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Buckeyes. Liddell is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.
Dickinson is averaging 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.
Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.
