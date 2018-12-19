Freedom-South Riding's Jaelyn Batts, left, and Brenna Haley fight for a loose ball on the floor with Potomac Falls’s Sara Miller late in the first half. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Midway through the third quarter of Freedom-South Riding’s 54-36 win over Potomac Falls on Wednesday night, Eagles guard Jaelyn Batts caught a pass behind her head in mid-sprint but couldn’t control the ball, resulting in a traveling call. Batts smiled as she walked back on defense while the home crowd, and her coach, Teddy Whitney, erupted in laughter.

That sequence served as a reminder to those in attendance that even Batts, perhaps the best player on the floor, was not infallible. Batts was dominant the rest of the game, scoring a game-high 22 points against a district and Virginia Class 5 opponent to continue No. 8 Freedom-South Riding’s undefeated start.

“Every single time she plays she wows me,” guard Morgann Harden said. “I love playing with her, and I love watching her play.”

Freedom-South Riding (7-0) dropped two of its first five games last season before settling in, but the Eagles’ 21-game win streak ended in a Virginia Class 5 semifinals loss to Edison.

Batts thrived against Potomac Falls last year, too, scoring a combined 50 points in two wins. The Panthers (7-2) have improved since last season, when they finished 13-12, but their 2-3 zone was rendered ineffective against Batts.

Freedom-South Riding’s only close win was its 57-55 victory over Tuscarora on Dec. 7. Batts, a Boston College signee, didn’t play that game.



Batts is fouled by Potomac Falls's Hope Palmer in the second half. Batts finished with 22 points. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

“It’s easy for me because she’s not a selfish player,” Whitney said. “This is the first time this season she’s been our leading scorer.”

All of the Eagles starters from last season returned and they added Harden, who transferred from Loudoun County. Harden, who scored 22 points in Freedom-South Riding’s previous game, played Amateur Athletic Union with some Eagles players, including Batts, so the Shepherd signee quickly developed bonds.

In the second quarter Wednesday, Harden threw a lob from the three-point line to the opposite side of the basket. The ball glided over two defenders and into the hands of Batts, who finished a layup.

“I know exactly where she’s going to be,” Harden said.

After scoring nine fourth-quarter points and ending the game with a steal, Batts still wasn’t done displaying her athleticism. While her teammates scurried to their locker room postgame, Batts jogged to a basket and hung on the rim for three seconds as Eagles fans cheered.

Whitney feels his team’s cohesion can still improve, and he was disappointed in his players’ intensity Wednesday. With Batts’s versatility, he knows this could be one of the Chantilly school’s best teams.

“We aren’t fully together yet,” Batts said, “but we’re getting close to it.”