But this is the Capital Beltway League, where the pace is speedy and the scorers are ubiquitous. Oftentimes conference games can resemble an NBA contest — leads are in peril, and the next run is always right around the corner.

AD

“It’s runs back and forth, back and forth,” National Christian Coach Trevor Brown said. “It’s just a matter of who can execute at the end.”

AD

On Friday night at the Mary Virginia Merrick Center in Southeast Washington, No. 16 National Christian battled back and finished with the most important run of the night in a 67-64 win.

Forty seconds after Covington’s four-point play, National Christian trailed by just two. From there they traded blows until Covington tied the game with a minute remaining. With Rock Creek now on its heels, the transfer from Clarksburg kept attacking. He picked up two straight fouls and sank all four of his free throws, icing a momentous conference victory.

AD

“We stayed consistent with our energy and came back one possession at a time,” Covington said. “We never put our heads down.”

National Christian (13-4, 3-1 Capital Beltway) has been on the wrong side of these momentum shifts, most notably in last year’s matchup with Rock Creek (19-5, 3-1) in the conference championship. Just last week the Eagles lost to Riverdale Baptist in a similar game of runs. It’s the nature of the CBAA, talent-rich and unpredictable.

AD

“I like it, it makes the game more interesting,” Eagles junior guard Jakai Robinson said. “Especially with a team like Rock Creek, full of shooters, you just have to expect it.”

Nobody has benefited from the addition of Covington more than Robinson, the reigning conference player of the year. When defenses hone in on him, Covington can make them pay. That was the case Friday, as Robinson finished with 15 points and Covington totaled 30.