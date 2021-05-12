The latest modification against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park included dropping Trea Turner to the No. 2 slot in front of slugger Juan Soto, leading off with Andrew Stevenson and moving Ryan Zimmerman back to cleanup.
The tweaks didn’t produce an offensive uprising, but they were hardly to blame in a 5-2, 10-inning loss, the Nationals’ fourth in a row and seventh in eight games, that wasted the longest outing of the season for starter Jon Lester.
Washington’s bullpen instead failed again, with closer Brad Hand taking the loss after yielding a tying home run to Phillies center fielder Odúbel Herrera in the ninth and two more runs in the 10th when he and Kyle Finnegan combined to let the game slip out of reach.
Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins collected the go-ahead RBI with a single that drove in Andrew McCutchen from third, and Nick Maton and Andrew Knapp each added an additional RBI hit.
The Nationals’ only runs came in the sixth. Starlin Castro drove home Zimmerman with the third of his four singles, and then Alex Avila’s one-out triple gave Washington the lead. Avila wound up on third when Herrera and right fielder Bryce Harper collided during a moment of indecision trying to make a play on the flyball that landed in between them at the warning track.
By that time, Lester had done plenty to keep the Nationals (13-19) within striking distance, going six innings while allowing six hits and Philadelphia’s lone run in the second on a single from Knapp. Lester threw 97 pitches, his most this season, and lasted one inning longer than in his first two starts.
But the back end of the bullpen betrayed Lester’s yeoman’s work. Sam Clay pitched a scoreless seventh and Daniel Hudson worked a 1-2-3 eighth before Hand blew his second save in three appearances. Herrera’s blast travel 414 feet to right-center field, and Hand also hit McCutchen with a pitch before getting out of the inning.
With lethargy at the plate an ongoing concern, a major boost to the front end of the starting rotation nonetheless remains tantalizingly close for the Nationals, who are eagerly awaiting the return of ace Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day injured list.
The right-hander is set for a bullpen session Thursday, according to Martinez, after which the club will decide whether the best course of action is another simulated game or additional work at Class AAA Rochester in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation.
The wait for assistance for a taxed bullpen, meanwhile, ended when Wander Suero was reinstated from the injured list following a left oblique strain. The right-hander most recently pitched Sunday with Rochester and was with the Nationals for Tuesday’s series opener before he was activated.
Suero missed 21 games after compiling a 1.42 ERA in eight appearances before being placed on the IL on April 18. Over five consecutive outings from April 10 through 17, Suero did not permit a run or a hit. To make room for Suero, the Nationals optioned right-hander Paolo Espino to Rochester.
The Nationals used five relievers in a 6-2 loss to the Phillies (20-17) in the series opener, with Finnegan giving up three runs in the eighth, so the hope Wednesday night was for Lester to work deep into the proceedings.
Martinez did have a contingency in place in case of an early exit, batting Lester eighth in front of Jordy Mercer, with the thinking being that a substitute might be on his second or third at-bat at that spot and a better option at the plate than the Nationals’ second baseman.
Lester managed the only hit of the night among those in the eighth spot, hitting a single in the fifth and advancing to second on another single by Stevenson. Washington left both those runners on base, though, after Phillies starter Zack Wheeler struck out Turner looking and Soto swinging to escape trouble.
