Nolan Arenado rounds the bases after his home run in the seventh inning put the Rockies ahead of the Nationals for good. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

This game could have begun in the sixth inning — and it practically did — because starters and early offense don’t cook results at Coors Field.

What does? Bullpens, late runs, whichever team can smack more balls through Denver’s thin air and to where fielders can no longer reach. That team, on Monday, was the Colorado Rockies in their 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals. The Nationals, coming off an up-and-down weekend in Miami, separated themselves in the fourth, stumbled in the fifth and, in the seventh, saw a Nolan Arenado solo homer create the winning run.

Arenado, one of baseball’s best players, finished with three hits, two doubles, that home run, two RBI and three runs scored. Reliever Wander Suero gave up the seventh-inning blast and was tagged with his second loss of the season. Kyle Barraclough entered in the eighth and allowed a Raimel Tapia solo shot that gave Colorado a critical insurance run.

The Nationals are now 10-11 and still searching for some semblance of consistency as April drags along and May nears. Their starter Monday, Jeremy Hellickson, lasted five innings and gave up five runs. Rockies starter Tyler Anderson allowed five and was chased after three innings. Washington couldn’t use Anderson’s rough outing as a trampoline, like so many teams do once they jump ahead of the Rockies here. Instead their offense flatlined once Anderson exited the game.

This was Hellickson’s first time pitching at Coors Field in his 10-year career, and it was the only park in which he had never appeared. That meant that, until now, the 32-year-old had avoided a clash of competing styles. Coors is as hitter-friendly as they come, with its deep dimensions, yawning gaps and the high-altitude air that makes balls carry. Singles turn into extra-base hits. Long flyouts stretch to home runs. So starters such as Hellickson — soft-throwing, pitching to contact, nibbling on the edges with off-speed stuff — can get swallowed up fast by this stadium.

And he was Monday.

The Nationals grabbed a two-run first-inning lead on a Howie Kendrick single that scored Adam Eaton and Juan Soto. Kendrick made his second consecutive start at third base in place of Anthony Rendon, who is still recovering from a left elbow contusion suffered when he was hit by a pitch Saturday. Kendrick has been on a tear since coming off the injured list in early April, and that continued for another day. His first-inning hit gave him 10 RBI in 36 plate appearances and kept his batting average above .400. It also gave Washington a slight margin for error before the temperature cooled and the offenses heated up.

But that advantage vanished just as quickly as it came. The Rockies erased it with a single from David Dahl, a double from Arenado and a single from Ryan McMahon that equaled two runs and a tie game by the start of the second. Brian Dozier pushed the Nationals back ahead in the fourth with a towering three-run home run that nearly reached the concourse beyond the left field seats. It ripped through a cold night at 106 mph and landed some 435 feet from home plate. It only built another lead that wouldn’t last.

Hellickson’s fifth and final inning was marked by three hits and three runs that evened the score again. Trevor Story knocked in Arenado with a single. Mark Reynolds, who played 86 games for Washington last season, then lifted a Hellickson change-up over the center field wall. Reynolds’s soft swing led to a popup that floated and floated until it had floated out of sight. Call that the Coors effect.

The Nationals, meanwhile, went down 13 in a row following Dozier’s homer. They could not solve relievers Chad Bettis for three innings or Seunghwan Oh for one. That helped the Rockies nudge ahead on Arenado’s seventh-inning homer, which was his 1,000th career hit and came on Suero’s second pitch.

Manager Dave Martinez has begun to trust Suero in high-leverage situations as his bullpen continues to struggle through the start of the year. Suero has passed a few tests in recent weeks, establishing a footing in the later innings, but his cutter got too much of the plate and Arenado made him pay for it.

The deficit doubled an inning later once Tapia’s homer snuck inside the right field foul pole before the Nationals’ bats woke again in the ninth. Ryan Zimmerman led off the inning with a double. Dozier walked to put the tying run on base with one out. But Kurt Suzuki soon grounded to Arenado, who fielded the chopper, stepped on third base and fired the ball across the diamond for a game-ending double play. There he was again.

Premier talent cooks results at Coors Field, too.