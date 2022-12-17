Nolte, Lochner win World Cup bobsled races in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Germany swept a pair of bobsled World Cup races Saturday, with Johannes Lochner driving to a rare win over countryman Francesco Friedrich in two-man and Laura Nolte holding off Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. for a monobob victory.
It was the first loss in five World Cup races this season for Friedrich, the reigning Olympic two-man and four-man champion.
Frank Del Duca had the top U.S. finish, teaming with Hakeem Abdul-Saboor for eighth. Geoff Gadbois and Martin Christofferson were 10th.
In the monobob race, Nolte finished two runs in 2:01.31 and beat Humphries — the reigning Olympic monobob champion — by 0.11 seconds. Germany’s Lisa Buckwitz was third, a half-second behind Humphries.
Nicole Vogt was seventh and Riley Compton eighth for the U.S.
The World Cup weekend in Lake Placid concludes Sunday with women’s bobsled and the four-man race.