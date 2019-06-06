Michael Norman, second from right, on his way to win the men’s 200 meters event at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea track and field meeting in Rome, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press)

ROME — Michael Norman clocked a world-leading time in the men’s 200 meters to edge out fellow American Noah Lyles at the Golden Gala meet on Thursday.

Norman’s time of 19.70 seconds was also a meet record at the Diamond League event and a personal best for the 21-year-old, who was just two hundredths of a second ahead of Lyles.

Norman and Lyles, who is also 21, have established themselves as two of the most exciting sprint talents in the world.

Alex Quinonez of Ecuador was third in 20.17.

In the women’s 100 meters, double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica also ran the fastest time of the year as she came from behind to beat triple European champion Dina Asher-Smith in 10.89.

The British athlete was 0.05 seconds behind Thompson. Aleia Hobbs of the United States was third in 11.12.

