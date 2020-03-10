Never before had the seven-time national champions been relegated to playing on the first day of the storied tournament it has won 18 times, but injuries, inexperience and, at times, ineptitude conspired to doom the Tar Heels to an opening-round game against 11th-seeded Virginia Tech.

Embracing the oddity of being the ACC tournament’s prohibitive underdog, at least by virtue of its record, North Carolina took the first step toward the improbable, winning five games in as many days, by pulling away in the second half to throttle the Hokies, 78-56.

“I told the kids, ‘Let’s play as hard as we can play, as well as we can play, and in the end, somebody may let us stay around and play another one,’ ” North Carolina Coach Roy Williams said. “I thought that’s what we did.”

Any doubts about the outcome faded amid a 13-0 run in the second half that swelled the Tar Heels’ lead to 68-43 with 5:47 to play. Brandon Robinson made all three of his three-point attempts in that punishing stretch, and Virginia Tech (16-16) never got closer than 19 the rest of the way.

Behind five players scoring in double figures, with Garrison Brooks’s 20 points a game high, North Carolina (14-18) advances to face No. 6 seed Syracuse on Wednesday night.

The Hokies’ season, barring an appearance perhaps in the pay-to-play College Basketball Invitational, ended with the youngest and smallest team in the ACC shooting 29 percent, getting outrebounded 45-30 and trailing in points in the paint 32-12 in what was theoretically a neutral site game.

Enthusiastic fans instead turned the lower bowl of Greensboro Coliseum into a sea of Carolina blue, with one side chanting “Tar” and the other “Heels,” turning the showdown less than 60 miles from Chapel Hill into an atmosphere more closely resembling that of a Tar Heels home game.

“It felt like being in the Smith Center in there tonight,” Hokies Coach Mike Young said.

The decibel level peaked in the first half when Armando Bacot finished a two-handed dunk off a pass from Leaky Black with less than six minutes to play. The basket provided North Carolina a 28-18 lead, its largest of the half, on the way to a 32-26 advantage going into the locker room.

Virginia Tech did well to keep the margin within reach despite missing its first five three-pointers. It also played with a significant height disparity throughout its roster, a common theme for the Hokies, whose signature win came in the first month of the season.

That 71-66 victory in Maui over Michigan State, which was then ranked No. 3, had the Hokies faithful thinking about a fourth straight NCAA tournament berth, extending a program record that former coach Buzz Williams established before departing for Texas A&M.

But the Hokies were never able to recapture the momentum that accompanied opening the season with five consecutive wins.

“There will be better days ahead for the Hokies,” Young said following his program’s worst loss in its ACC tournament history. “I can assure you of that.”

Still, the reality of playing an ACC schedule with the third-youngest roster in Division I yielded a litany of lopsided results, including a 65-39 loss to Virginia in the Commonwealth Clash in January.

The Hokies were on the wrong end of other non-competitive scores, such as a 76-57 loss to Georgia Tech, a 88-64 loss to Duke and a 68-52 loss to Louisville, the last two to opponents that finished in the top four in the conference to secure double byes into Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The Tar Heels aspire to be there as well despite enduring losing streak of five and seven games during the regular season. a losing streak that reached seven in a row this season.

One of the losses during the five-game skid was a 79-77 double-overtime defeat against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., on Jan. 22. North Carolina’s starting point guard, Cole Anthony, was out at the time while recovering from an arthroscopic procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The highly touted freshman had 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four turnovers Tuesday in his first ACC tournament game.

“Having Cole in the game makes me a lot better coach,” Williams said. “He didn’t have one of his great games. He’s 4 for 4 on assists-to-error ratio, but he was the man in charge out there. He was the guy that put us where we needed to be and made some shots.