In Friday’s Military Bowl in Annapolis, Howell ended a record-setting freshman season by leading North Carolina to a 55-13 win over Temple, throwing for three touchdowns and catching another, giving the Tar Heels their first bowl triumph since 2014.

Brown, the Tar Heels coach from 1988 to 1997, returned to Chapel Hill about a year ago, right around the same time Howell reopened his recruitment.

“Obviously, he’s the first guy you go see when you take the job,” Brown said of Howell. “You get to Charlotte as fast as you can because you know how good he can be, and we had two good [quarterbacks] here, and he wasn’t worried about that at all.”

On the way to being named the game’s most outstanding player, Howell directed the Tar Heels (7-6) to the most points in the Military Bowl’s 12-year history.

Howell completed 25 of 34 attempts for 294 yards without an interception and delivered multiple throws worthy of an NFL starter. His touchdown reception came from wide receiver Ronatavius Groves on a trick play midway through a 21-point third quarter, setting a Military Bowl record.

Howell finished with 38 touchdown passes, a major college record for a true freshmanand two short of Jameis Winston’s overall ACC freshman record set in 2013 with the Seminoles.

Howell’s 3,641 passing yards also was an ACC mark for a true freshman.

“I have some really good players around me,” Howell said. “My O-line did a really good all year long keeping me protected, and how about those receivers? I have some really good receivers around me, so they make my job easy.”

Included in that group is junior Dazz Newsome, who had eight catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns, the last of which expanded the lead to 48-13 early in the fourth quarter and came despite being double-covered in the back corner of the end zone.

North Carolina amassed 534 yards of total offense in extending its winning streak to three before an announced 24,242 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Owls (8-5) lost two of their final three.

Both of Temple’s touchdowns came courtesy of freshman running back Ray Davis. The Owls managed just 194 passing yards while rotating Anthony Russo, a redshirt junior, and Todd Centeio, a redshirt sophomore, at quarterback. The duo combined for one touchdown and two interceptions.

“It comes down to us as an offense,” Russo said. “It was a common theme toward the end of the season, hurting ourselves with missed assignments or me missing a throw or penalties.”

North Carolina’s lead grew to 20-6 by halftime following 10 points in the final 4:14, including a 16-yard touchdown pass from Howell to Newsome.

The Tar Heels entered the Military Bowl having scored 97 points in their past two games and needed only two possessions to get going again. With 6:51 left in the first quarter, Howell completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Dyami Brown, capping a two-play drive lasting just 27 seconds to open the scoring.

“It was a great week and good experience for our kids,” Temple first-year coach Rod Carey said. “As far as the game, it did not go like we wanted it to go in any way or point during the game. It is a hard one to swallow because I don’t know if there is that big of a gap between those two teams, but there was today.”

