The two-day state tournament at the University of Maryland Golf Course in College Park tested the mental endurance of its participants. Semifinal rounds for Classes 2A/1A and 4A/3A were played before Halloween, but the final rounds for all championships were postponed over the weekend because of rain.

AD

“A lot of pressure is taken off my shoulders,” Davis said. “I was very stressed out before and during the round. I’m excited and happy it’s over with.”

AD

Davis entered Monday’s final round tied with Churchill’s Kaylin Yeoh after both players shot 69 on Wednesday during the Class 4A/3A semifinal. Davis shot 76 on Monday to finish with a two-round total of 145 and edge Yeoh and three others by two strokes.

On the boys’ side, Walter Johnson’s Jake Griffin (71-70—141) won his first individual title, holding off Sherwood’s Bryan Kim ­(72-70—142) by a stroke for the Class 4A/3A crown. La Plata junior Gavin Ganter (72-77—149) won the 2A/1A title by a stroke.

AD

The victories were firsts for Griffin and Ganter, but history repeated for Yeoh, who also finished second to Davis last year. She tied for second this year with Richard Montgomery’s Emma Chen (72-75—147) and Alyssa Cong (73-74—147) and Churchill teammate Hannah Han-Kim ­(74-73—147).

Yeoh and Han-Kim still walked away with first-place medals. They helped lead Churchill to the coed team championship, contributing to a two-day team score of 603. Wootton and Urbana tied for second at 605.

AD

“I just wanted to have a team title once in my high school career, and that finally happened,” Yeoh said. “It feels really good.”

The team championship was Churchill’s 15th but its first since 2016, when it won the last of three straight. Coach Robert Tarzy said he was proud of how his players performed on the back nine after some had rocky starts.

“It’s a bit of a relief because we had a one-shot lead going into today,” Tarzy said. “We knew the two teams behind us were just as good and that we had to play well. Fortunately, we pulled it out.”

AD