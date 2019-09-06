North Point Coach Tom Petre addresses his team after the Eagles’ 55-32 win over Arundel on Friday night. (Kyle Melnick/Washington Post)

As North Point wide receiver Caelen Carson freely ran down the left side of the field in the third quarter Friday night, a group of North Point coaches jumped from their seats in Arundel High’s press box, anticipating another touchdown.

North Point quarterback Teddy Gleaton spotted his open man and connected with him for an 18-yard score as North Point extended its lead to five touchdowns.

Friday was No. 12 North Point’s season opener, but the Eagles’ offense was already clicking in a 55-32 win over Arundel in Gambrills.

“The potential’s there,” North Point Coach Tom Petre said. “The biggest thing is you have to fight that preseason ego.”

A year ago, North Point started the 2018 season with an inexperienced squad. The Eagles’ smallest margin of victory came in their season-opening win, 23-15 over Old Mill. North Point improved, qualifying for its first state championship game, where it fell to Quince Orchard.

North Point’s offense didn’t need a test run this season with about eight starters back from last season. Last year’s standout starting QB, Asa Williams, recently suffered a right arm injury and didn’t play Friday. Gleaton, who played wide receiver last season, made his first varsity start at quarterback and didn’t miss a beat.

“I came into North Point as a quarterback,” Gleaton said, “so it was easy for me.”

North Point (1-0) displayed its explosive offense to start the game. Gleaton led a two-minute touchdown drive that Carson capped with a 38-yard run. Though the teams traded scores at times throughout the first half, North Point took control late in the second quarter.

Cornerback Demarco Cuffey intercepted a pass with about 50 seconds remaining, and Gleaton ran in a 27-yard touchdown moments later to give North Point a 48-20 halftime edge. Gleaton accounted for North Point’s final three touchdowns.

North Point lost All-Met Defensive Player of the Year Malik Lawrence to graduation. Carson, a Wake Forest commit could help fill his void in the secondary.

“We need diversity in production,” Petre said.

North Point has beaten Arundel in the past two postseasons, including a 43-13 victory last November.

North Point hasn’t lost a game in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference since 2016, and it begins league play next week against Westlake. If the Eagles qualify for the postseason, their path will look different since they dropped from Class 4A to 3A. North Point will compete against new contenders, such as Damascus, Franklin and Linganore.

“I think we can go to states,” Gleaton said. “I think this is the year we go all the way.”