They make their inaugural run through the Pioneer League with eight games starting next week.
Northern Iowa (2-1), a Missouri Valley power, gave the newcomers a tuneup, building a 20-point lead after three quarters and then scoring three more touchdowns to close out the final quarter.
Dom Williams and Vance McShane, Bradrick Shaw, Vance McShane and Kolby Gartner scored rushing touchdowns for the Panthers, who gained 193 yards on the ground and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. Isaiah Weston pulled in a 60-yard TD pass from Theo Day.
Benny Sapp III came up with two interceptions and Stefan Black II picked up a third for UNI.
