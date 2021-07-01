By Associated PressJuly 1, 2021 at 9:33 p.m. UTCShareComment0OSLO, Norway — Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles Thursday in the Diamond League meet.The 25-year-old Norwegian finished in 46.70 seconds to break the mark of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics final.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightWarholm’s previous best was 46.87 in Stockholm last August.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.