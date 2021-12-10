Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, left, and Magnus Carlsen of Norway, right, compete during the FIDE World Championship at Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)By Associated PressToday at 11:22 a.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 11:22 a.m. ESTDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Chess master Magnus Carlsen of Norway defended his title and won the FIDE World Championship on Friday in Dubai.He beat Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, securing the one point he needed to cross the seven point threshold to win the global tournament held at Dubai’s Expo 2020 this month in the United Arab Emirates.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightCarlsen wins 60% of the 2 million-euro prize offered by the championship.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...