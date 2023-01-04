Norwegian skier Kristoffersen holds big lead in WCup slalom

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen took a big lead in the opening run of a men’s World Cup slalom Wednesday, positioning himself for a first win in the discipline in 11 months.
The only other skier to finish within a second of Kristoffersen was Frenchman Clément Noël, who was 0.93 behind in third as fourth-ranked Manuel Feller of Austria was left with 1.33 to make up in the second leg.
Kristoffersen won the World Cup season title in slalom for a third time last year but has not won a race in the discipline since back-to-back victories in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in February.
Those were the first two World Cup races after the Beijing Olympics, where Kristoffersen had just missed a slalom medal in fourth place.
Kristoffersen switched his equipment supplier in the offseason, joining the Van Deer-Red Bull ski brand founded by his former rival and record-eight time overall champion Marcel Hirscher.
His Norwegian teammate Lucas Braathen, who led the slalom standings after winning one of the two previous races this season, completed his run after a big mistake but was disqualified for not correctly passing a gate.
The leader of the overall World Cup standings, Swiss racer Marco Odermatt, does not compete in slalom.
