She was cool in Florida, where a tumultuous life had settled down and the only thing on her plate was the next bout. Like in the fight game, one blow can change everything. Tragedy struck in late 2019 when her mother had a stroke, and her stepfather died months later, leaving Harrison’s young niece and nephew without a guardian (her sister was out of the picture). The PFL, where Harrison had emerged as the face of the upstart promotion, shut down in 2020 because of the pandemic and suddenly Harrison went from rage in the cage to story time in the nursery.