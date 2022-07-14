NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van

DALLAS — A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday.
Siemens and his son died in the crash along with six members of the men’s and women’s golf teams and their coach.
The collision happened in Andrews County, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Texas’ border with New Mexico. Although it’s a rural area, the roads there can often be busy with traffic related to agriculture and oil and gas development.