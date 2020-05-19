The name was the most popular in an internet poll conducted by the NWHL shortly after the U.S.-based league announced it was establishing its first team in Canada last month.
The gold represents southern Ontario’s so-called “Golden Horseshoe” region, which begins in Toronto and follows the curve of Lake Ontario in extending to Niagara Falls. The red color and maple leaf reflect Canada’s red-and-white flag.
“We wanted a bold, clean and modern brand for the team, for the game and for the city,” Six chairwoman Tyler Tumminia said.
Toronto joins the league’s five teams, which are based in Boston; Monmouth Junction, New Jersey; Danbury, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; and Saint Paul, Minnesota.
The NWHL is scheduled to open its 2020-21 season in mid-November.
