Odermatt leads after 1st run of World Cup GS

The Swiss skier posted a time of one minute, 1.89 seconds in Val d’Isère to take an advantage of 0.45 over Austria’s Manuel Feller. Alexander Schmid of Germany was third, 1.19 slower than Odermatt.

VAL d’ISÈRE, France — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt led after the opening run of a World Cup giant slalom on Saturday as he attempted to consolidate his lead in the overall standings.

The 25-year-old Odermatt won the GS title last season as well as the overall crystal globe.

He has won two of the opening five races – including the only other GS of the season. He finished on the podium in the other three, which were won by Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.